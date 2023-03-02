AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.62

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.62 and last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 48359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on AIR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
AAR Trading Up 1.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $683,610.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,901,386.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $683,610.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,901,386.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,798 shares of company stock worth $3,077,813. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of AAR
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
About AAR
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
See Also
