Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AANGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$1.10 EPS.

Aaron’s Price Performance

NYSE:AAN traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 828,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AANGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 313,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 209,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aaron's (NYSE:AAN)

