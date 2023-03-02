Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 40.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 65.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $1,269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 206,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 133,327 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $421,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

