abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 963,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 351,766 shares.The stock last traded at $20.80 and had previously closed at $20.78.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,849,000. LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,693,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,250,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 49,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $884,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

