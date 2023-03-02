abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.57

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.57 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 61.30 ($0.74). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 62.30 ($0.75), with a volume of 632,074 shares changing hands.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £237.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94.

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

