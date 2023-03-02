abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:AUSC)

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AUSC stock opened at GBX 450 ($5.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £407.70 million, a P/E ratio of 235.16 and a beta of 1.04. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 389.73 ($4.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 610 ($7.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 461.77.

In related news, insider Tim Scholefield bought 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 463 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £5,259.68 ($6,346.90). Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

