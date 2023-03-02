ACM Research’s (ACMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACM Research from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.48.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $27.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACM Research Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

