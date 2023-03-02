Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.71.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.
In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Acushnet stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,645. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.77.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
