Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Acushnet Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acushnet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the period. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,645. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

