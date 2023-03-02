Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.50 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Acushnet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Acushnet Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $54.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

