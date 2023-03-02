ADT (NYSE:ADT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. ADT also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.30-0.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

ADT Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

ADT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. ADT’s payout ratio is 73.69%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ADT by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,169,770 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,173,000 after buying an additional 447,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ADT by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,765,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,858,000 after buying an additional 173,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ADT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,097,912 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $31,103,000 after buying an additional 221,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ADT by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,855,414 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $25,899,000 after buying an additional 1,157,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Stories

