Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $12.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2024 earnings at $11.88 EPS.
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 4.2 %
AAP opened at $138.82 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $137.00 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after buying an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after buying an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,633,000 after buying an additional 380,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.
Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.