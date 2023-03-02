Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $12.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2024 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

AAP opened at $138.82 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $137.00 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after buying an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after buying an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,633,000 after buying an additional 380,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

