Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$11.20 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $138.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $137.00 and a 52-week high of $231.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

