Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $138.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $137.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

