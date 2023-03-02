Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Update

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the January 31st total of 952,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADES traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 11,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,705. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Emissions Solutions
Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
