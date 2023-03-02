Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Update

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the January 31st total of 952,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADES traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 11,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,705. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Emissions Solutions

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

In related news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden acquired 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

