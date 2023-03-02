Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $264.54

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.54 ($3.19) and traded as low as GBX 240 ($2.90). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.02), with a volume of 745,354 shares.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £570.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,255.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 264.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

