Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMD. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

AMD stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,246,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,417,348. The firm has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $359,567,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

