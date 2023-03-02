Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMD. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.1 %
AMD stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,246,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,417,348. The firm has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $359,567,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
