Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.18.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group stock traded up C$0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,668. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.21. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.29 and a 1-year high of C$17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$697.95 million, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

