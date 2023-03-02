AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Update

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 200,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MITT. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $57,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE:MITT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.92. 58,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,675. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.92%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

