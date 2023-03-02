Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,404 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,545,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $405,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,198 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,887 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

AEM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,773. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

