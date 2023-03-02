Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.24 ($0.15). 1,829,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 919,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.15).

Agronomics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £121.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.81.

Agronomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.