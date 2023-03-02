Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Purchases $20,780.00 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) Director Randy D. Rademacher purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $20,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,904 shares in the company, valued at $974,665.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ATSG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,908. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATSG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

