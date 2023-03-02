Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($212.77) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays set a €151.00 ($160.64) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Airbus Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AIR opened at €122.32 ($130.13) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €108.33. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($106.35).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

