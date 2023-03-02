Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up about 1.3% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $39,504,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 109.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,720. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.30. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

