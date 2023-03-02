Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $416.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

ALDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.