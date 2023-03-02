Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.26% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $38.84 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.