Alexander Abrahams Buys 78,841 Shares of Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Stock

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Rating) insider Alexander Abrahams purchased 78,841 shares of Microequities Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$50,615.92 ($34,199.95).

Microequities Asset Management Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Microequities Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 5th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Microequities Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides investment funds management services to high net worth and wholesale investors. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. Microequities Asset Management Group Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

