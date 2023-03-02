Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 38,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

