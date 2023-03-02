Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance

ALFA opened at GBX 161.50 ($1.95) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.13. Alfa Financial Software has a 1 year low of GBX 128 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 187.84 ($2.27). The company has a market capitalization of £479.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,314.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alfa Financial Software

In related news, insider Andrew Page sold 5,302,325 shares of Alfa Financial Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.92), for a total value of £8,430,696.75 ($10,173,400.21). Company insiders own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.59) price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.