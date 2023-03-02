Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Update

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the January 31st total of 911,800 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

ALLR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 386,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,337. Allarity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

