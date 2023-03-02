Alliance Global Partners Raises Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $129.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from $119.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Heska from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.50.
Heska Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of HSKA stock opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Heska has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $154.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.13.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 5,737.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 47.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,948,000 after purchasing an additional 108,574 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 69,688 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Heska by 363.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
