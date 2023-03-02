Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $17.49.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

