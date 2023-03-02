AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,802 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kennametal worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 2,888.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $28.46 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $32.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

