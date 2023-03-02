AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105,207 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 175.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,551,000 after buying an additional 2,148,227 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 82.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,059,000 after buying an additional 1,185,104 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after buying an additional 1,146,973 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 189.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,686,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,063,000 after buying an additional 1,103,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,088,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $60.96 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

