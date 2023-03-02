AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Airbnb by 16.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Airbnb by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 38.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.0 %

ABNB stock opened at $120.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $179.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.16.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,915,107 shares of company stock valued at $233,070,264 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

