AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 700.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 75,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 135,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072 in the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Stories

