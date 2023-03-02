AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after buying an additional 276,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,676,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $390.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 48.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

