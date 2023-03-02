AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,480 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAL. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.