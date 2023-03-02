AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 64,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Overstock.com by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Overstock.com Price Performance

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSTK opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.