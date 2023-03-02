AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 166.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $538.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $565.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.