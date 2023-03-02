Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CFO John Todd Koning Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CFO John Todd Koning sold 22,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $332,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 432,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Todd Koning also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphatec alerts:

On Wednesday, February 22nd, John Todd Koning sold 13,068 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $185,565.60.

Alphatec Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,652 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphatec by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.