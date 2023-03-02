Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $531,701.28 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 36,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $531,701.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,178,269.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alphatec Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ATEC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. 2,615,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,001. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

About Alphatec

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alphatec by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Alphatec by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

