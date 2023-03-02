Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Sells $374,490.72 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) SVP Scott Lish sold 25,372 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $374,490.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 430,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Lish sold 12,500 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $179,625.00.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40.
Alphatec Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,001. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
