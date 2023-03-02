ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ REIT traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $24.77. 10,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $32.38.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.