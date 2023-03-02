ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ REIT traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $24.77. 10,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $32.38.

