alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

alstria office REIT Price Performance

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

About alstria office REIT

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.