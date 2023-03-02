Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ALTUW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Altitude Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.30.

