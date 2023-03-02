Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Down 31.1% in February

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,000 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 994,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

Shares of ALZN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

