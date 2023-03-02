Ambertech Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:AMO)

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Ambertech Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82.

Insider Transactions at Ambertech

In related news, insider Peter Wallace bought 106,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$26,164.53 ($17,678.74). 72.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ambertech

Ambertech Limited distributes high technology equipment to the professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The company distributes home entertainment solutions to dealers; distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.

