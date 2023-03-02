AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 8.0 %

NYSE AMC opened at $6.57 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at $869,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock worth $73,220,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after buying an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,407,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.