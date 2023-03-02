AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
AMC Entertainment Stock Performance
NYSE:AMC opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.