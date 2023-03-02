AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AMC opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.90.

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,242.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

