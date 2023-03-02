AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 5.8%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.19. 4,598,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 38,962,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMC. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.88.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

